The fuel upgrade that’s breaking engines: Why E20 isn’t for every car

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
India’s ethanol push may be green on paper—but for your engine, it could spell trouble. Many older cars weren’t built for E20, and that mismatch is leading to damage nobody warned you about.
Think your engine’s fine? Owners of pre-ethanol era vehicles are reporting silent wear—sluggish starts, stalling, and odd noises—just weeks after unknowingly fueling up with E20.
Fuel pump labels are a gamble. With vague markings and poor regulation, many drivers fill up with E20 without knowing—risking engine trouble before they even leave the station.
Damage from the wrong fuel blend? Not covered. Manufacturers are clear: If your car wasn’t made for E20, any engine failure could void your warranty—leaving you with the repair bill.
Going greener might cost you more. E20 has lower energy density than petrol—meaning you could lose up to 4% mileage without changing anything else. For older cars, it’s even worse.
Your engine could be running leaner than you think. Ethanol-rich fuels burn differently, and without a retuned ECU, many vehicles suffer from poor combustion and long-term stress.
Rubber seals cracking. Plastic hoses degrading. Ethanol absorbs water—and over time, it eats away at the insides of unprepared vehicles, risking leaks, corrosion, and fire hazards.
Car manufacturers are sounding the alarm: unless your vehicle was built or calibrated post-2022, you’re likely vulnerable. Yet E20 is already flowing at pumps across India.
Cleaner fuel, murkier outcomes. While ethanol blends aim to reduce carbon emissions, they may be accelerating wear and tear on millions of vehicles—especially in unknowing hands.