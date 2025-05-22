'The ghost of Rafale': How India’s decoy drones made Pakistan fire at thin air

Ghosts in the Sky

They looked like Rafales, Su-30s, even MiGs—but they were decoys. The Banshee drones flew undetected, luring Pakistan into a costly trap.

Phantom Fighters

Pakistan’s radars lit up. Missiles launched. But there were no pilots in danger—just drones spoofing signatures of India’s frontline jets.

Decoys With Teeth

The Banshee isn’t just a target drone—it’s an electronic mimic. Broadcasting fake signals, it tricks enemy systems into firing at thin air.

The Ultimate Feint

When tensions flared, India unleashed the Banshee. Pakistan reacted as if under attack—exposing its entire air defense playbook in the process.

Cat and Ghost Game

Dubbed “The Ghost of Rafale,” the Banshee spooked Pakistan’s defenses into overreacting—revealing radar positions and wasting missile stock.

Radar Mirage

From radar screens, it looked like a squadron. But what soared over the border were high-tech illusions, drawing fire while India watched and recorded.

No Pilots, No Losses

While Pakistan scrambled jets and launched SAMs, India risked nothing—proving that brains and tech can beat brute force.

Electronic Espionage

Banshees didn't just dodge—they listened. Mapping frequencies, pinging sensors, and stealing a digital snapshot of enemy infrastructure.

Warfare Rewritten

In modern conflict, deception is power. The Banshee is redefining air combat—turning ghost signals into strategic gold.

