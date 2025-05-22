'The ghost of Rafale': How India’s decoy drones made Pakistan fire at thin air

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
They looked like Rafales, Su-30s, even MiGs—but they were decoys. The Banshee drones flew undetected, luring Pakistan into a costly trap.
Pakistan’s radars lit up. Missiles launched. But there were no pilots in danger—just drones spoofing signatures of India’s frontline jets.
The Banshee isn’t just a target drone—it’s an electronic mimic. Broadcasting fake signals, it tricks enemy systems into firing at thin air.
When tensions flared, India unleashed the Banshee. Pakistan reacted as if under attack—exposing its entire air defense playbook in the process.
Dubbed “The Ghost of Rafale,” the Banshee spooked Pakistan’s defenses into overreacting—revealing radar positions and wasting missile stock.
From radar screens, it looked like a squadron. But what soared over the border were high-tech illusions, drawing fire while India watched and recorded.
While Pakistan scrambled jets and launched SAMs, India risked nothing—proving that brains and tech can beat brute force.
Banshees didn't just dodge—they listened. Mapping frequencies, pinging sensors, and stealing a digital snapshot of enemy infrastructure.
In modern conflict, deception is power. The Banshee is redefining air combat—turning ghost signals into strategic gold.
