'The great chappal flip': How a ₹500 Kolhapuri became a ₹1.25 lakh luxury must-have

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Credit: Instagram

Luxury Mirage

A ₹500 Kolhapuri chappal reborn at ₹1.25 lakh? It's not leather or labor—it’s illusion. Behind the price tag is a fog of branding, optics, and exoticism with no trace of the artisan who made it.

Credit: Instagram

Credit Theft

Prada’s “new” sandal is centuries old—and someone else’s. Global brands silently repackage India’s heritage, slapping a logo where cultural credit should be. The original makers? Left in the dust.

Credit: Instagram

Markup Madness

Same leather, same stitch, 200x price hike. The only thing luxury brands stretch more than the material is your wallet. The product hasn’t changed—but the perception has been reengineered.

Ghost Designers

Traditional Indian artisans pour 15 days into a pair; luxury houses give them no name, no nod. The invisible hands stay invisible as Western fashion parades cultural designs without a whisper of origin.

Status Economics

For the global elite, a Kolhapuri isn’t footwear—it’s a statement. The foot mold is local, but the buyer’s psyche is global, where price tags aren’t about quality, but social ranking.

Heritage Flip

In Kolhapur, it’s everyday wear. In Milan, it’s an exotic runway oddity. The same shoe becomes a symbol of wealth—once it’s stripped of its roots and polished by foreign approval.

Label Spell

The Prada logo adds ₹1.24 lakh to a chappal. No added comfort, no new technique—just the hypnotic power of Western branding, transforming humble into haute.

Fashion Piracy

Not knock-offs, but knock-downs. When luxury steals without context, heritage is commodified, and a sandal becomes a silent casualty of aesthetic imperialism.

GI-What?

Kolhapuris have a GI tag—India’s stamp of authenticity. But globally, that tag is ignored, as cultural designs are laundered into “original creations” with a luxury sheen.
Related Stories

Dimona’s Legacy: Why the world still can't see inside Israel’s most guarded nuke facility Shubhanshu Shukla is headed to ISS: How much salary does an Indian astronaut get? ‘Richer than Ranbir, Amir’: This actor quit Bollywood after 2 films, now runs an ₹8,500 cr empire Earth’s days are shrinking: What happens when the planet outpaces our clocks