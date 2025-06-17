The Great Petrol Con:  How petrol pumps quietly steal from millions every day

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Zero Games

If the meter doesn’t start at zero, you’re already losing money. This silent scam cheats thousands daily.

Split Trick

They stop at ₹200, then restart for ₹800—but it’s not what it seems. Your tank isn’t as full as your bill.

Distraction Play

“Sir, want your windows cleaned?” That’s not kindness—it’s cover for short-fueling while you’re looking away.

Chipped Machines

Rigged pumps display the right number—but serve less fuel. You’ll never know unless you test it.

Adulteration Alert

Your engine isn’t sluggish—your petrol might be. Mixed fuels can damage your vehicle over time.

Premium Push

Told you’re getting normal fuel? You might be paying for premium you never asked for.

No Paper Trail

Many skip giving receipts. That’s not forgetfulness—it’s how overcharging stays invisible.

5-Litre Test Dodge

Suspect foul play? Ask for the certified 5-litre test. If they hesitate, something’s off.

Scam by Design

This isn’t just a rogue employee—it’s often systemic. From distractions to tampered meters, it’s all rehearsed.

