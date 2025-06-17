The Great Petrol Con:  How petrol pumps quietly steal from millions every day

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
If the meter doesn’t start at zero, you’re already losing money. This silent scam cheats thousands daily.
They stop at ₹200, then restart for ₹800—but it’s not what it seems. Your tank isn’t as full as your bill.
“Sir, want your windows cleaned?” That’s not kindness—it’s cover for short-fueling while you’re looking away.
Rigged pumps display the right number—but serve less fuel. You’ll never know unless you test it.
Your engine isn’t sluggish—your petrol might be. Mixed fuels can damage your vehicle over time.
Told you’re getting normal fuel? You might be paying for premium you never asked for.
Many skip giving receipts. That’s not forgetfulness—it’s how overcharging stays invisible.
Suspect foul play? Ask for the certified 5-litre test. If they hesitate, something’s off.
This isn’t just a rogue employee—it’s often systemic. From distractions to tampered meters, it’s all rehearsed.
Representative pic