'The immortal particle': Dark Matter’s lifetime may be 10 million universes long

Despite being 27% of the universe, dark matter eludes direct detection, only seen through its gravitational pull.
Invisible to light and unable to reflect or absorb it, dark matter hides in plain sight, influencing galaxies without leaving a trace.
Researchers analyze how galaxies rotate and behave to track dark matter’s gravitational footprint, revealing hidden forces shaping cosmic structures.
Using cutting-edge infrared spectrographs on the Magellan Clay Telescope, scientists hunt dark matter traces in distant galaxies.
Infrared analysis of Leo V and Tucana II galaxies lets scientists separate dark matter signals from cosmic noise like zodiacal light, enhancing search precision.
Advanced detectors filter through atmospheric interference to isolate potential dark matter decay light, marking a leap in cosmic observation technology.
Studying axionlike particles, researchers set new lifetime limits—over 10 million to 100 million times older than the universe—redefining dark matter boundaries.
Though direct detection failed, new lifetime estimates for dark matter particles narrow the search field and sharpen future experimental focus.
Next-gen telescopes like James Webb will join the quest, pushing past current detection limits to reveal dark matter’s hidden form.
