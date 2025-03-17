'The immortal particle': Dark Matter’s lifetime may be 10 million universes long

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Dark Puzzle

Despite being 27% of the universe, dark matter eludes direct detection, only seen through its gravitational pull.

Representative pic

Elusive Shadows

Invisible to light and unable to reflect or absorb it, dark matter hides in plain sight, influencing galaxies without leaving a trace.

Representative pic

Galactic Clues

Researchers analyze how galaxies rotate and behave to track dark matter’s gravitational footprint, revealing hidden forces shaping cosmic structures.

Representative pic

Infrared Hunt

Using cutting-edge infrared spectrographs on the Magellan Clay Telescope, scientists hunt dark matter traces in distant galaxies.

Representative pic

Spectral Secrets

Infrared analysis of Leo V and Tucana II galaxies lets scientists separate dark matter signals from cosmic noise like zodiacal light, enhancing search precision.

Representative pic

Hidden Signals

Advanced detectors filter through atmospheric interference to isolate potential dark matter decay light, marking a leap in cosmic observation technology.

Representative pic

Particle Limits

Studying axionlike particles, researchers set new lifetime limits—over 10 million to 100 million times older than the universe—redefining dark matter boundaries.

Representative pic

Cosmic Chase

Though direct detection failed, new lifetime estimates for dark matter particles narrow the search field and sharpen future experimental focus.

Representative pic

Future Eyes

Next-gen telescopes like James Webb will join the quest, pushing past current detection limits to reveal dark matter’s hidden form.

Representative pic
Related Stories

‘Ruthless ruler or humble knitter’: Why Aurangzeb made his own prayer caps 'From worm to Blood Moon': March's eclipse will wow the world, here's what will happen 'Portal to other worlds': Black Holes could be Universe’s hidden doorways, claims new study 'A new eye on the Sun': NASA's PUNCH to track solar storms in stunning 3D