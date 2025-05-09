‘The Israeli Edge’: The weapons that gave India invisible dominance over Pakistan

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In a bold first, India used Israeli Harop drones—autonomous “suicide” aircraft that loitered silently over Lahore before dive-bombing Pakistani radar systems with chilling precision.
Harpy drones swept Sialkot and Karachi, sniffing out radar signals like predators. Once locked, they struck without warning—part of India’s radar-obliteration playbook.
Spice-2000 kits, born in Israeli labs, transformed ordinary bombs into high-precision killers—hitting terror camps with pinpoint accuracy while minimizing civilian fallout.
The French-Israeli HAMMER system sliced through enemy zones with agile maneuvers, its compatibility with Israeli avionics making it a star performer in India’s airstrike arsenal.
Heron Mk2 drones hovered unseen, mapping enemy strongholds in real time. Their crisp, high-res feeds directed missiles mid-air—turning the battlefield into a video game of death.
Loitering drones like Harop and Harpy circled above for hours, detecting radar whispers and swooping in from blind spots—disarming defenses before they even blinked.
Harop drones came coded for chaos—immune to GPS jamming, they flew ghost-like through electronic warfare zones, proving unstoppable even in disrupted airspace.
By combining Spice-2000s with loitering munitions, India executed rapid, layered strikes—crippling Pakistan’s defense grid before its commanders could coordinate a response.
Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a strike—it was India’s debut in modern, AI-aided warfare, using Israeli tech to shift from brute force to surgical dominance in hostile territory.