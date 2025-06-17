'The Kounis Syndrome': How a bee sting may have stopped Sunjay Kapur’s heart

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Bug Trigger

Can swallowing a bee cause a heart attack? Yes—if you're allergic, it can unleash a deadly chain reaction.

Kounis Who?

Kounis syndrome sounds obscure, but it’s a real threat: an allergic reaction that mimics or causes a heart attack.

Sting to Shock

A tiny sting can send your body into overdrive. When histamine floods in, blood pressure crashes—and your heart may follow.

0.5% Kill Shot

Only 0.5 to 2% of severe allergic reactions lead to heart attacks—but when they do, they strike without warning.

Plaque Panic

Even minor heart plaque can rupture under allergic stress, sparking clots, blockages, and full-blown cardiac arrest.

Breath to Arrest

It starts with shortness of breath—then, in minutes, the heart’s rhythm can go haywire. One missed signal, and it stops cold.

Venom Vicious

Bees and wasps aren’t just annoying—they can kill if you’re allergic and unaware. One sting could end in the ER.

Hidden Risk

You might feel fit—but an unknown allergy or mild heart disease could turn a simple bite into a fatal episode.

First Response

Steroids, adrenaline, and oxygen—these are your lifelines. Miss the window, and recovery becomes a gamble.
Related Stories

‘Indian coders at risk’: The AI wave that’s gutting IT careers ‘Tehran hits your trolley’: How an Iranian missile can spike your grocery bill in Mumbai or Delhi ACs won't go below 20°C anymore in India: Here’s the powerful reason why 'Death of the PIN Code': This 10-digit system knows exactly where you are