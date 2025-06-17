'The Kounis Syndrome': How a bee sting may have stopped Sunjay Kapur’s heart

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Can swallowing a bee cause a heart attack? Yes—if you're allergic, it can unleash a deadly chain reaction.
Kounis syndrome sounds obscure, but it’s a real threat: an allergic reaction that mimics or causes a heart attack.
A tiny sting can send your body into overdrive. When histamine floods in, blood pressure crashes—and your heart may follow.
Only 0.5 to 2% of severe allergic reactions lead to heart attacks—but when they do, they strike without warning.
Even minor heart plaque can rupture under allergic stress, sparking clots, blockages, and full-blown cardiac arrest.
It starts with shortness of breath—then, in minutes, the heart’s rhythm can go haywire. One missed signal, and it stops cold.
Bees and wasps aren’t just annoying—they can kill if you’re allergic and unaware. One sting could end in the ER.
You might feel fit—but an unknown allergy or mild heart disease could turn a simple bite into a fatal episode.
Steroids, adrenaline, and oxygen—these are your lifelines. Miss the window, and recovery becomes a gamble.