The Man Boeing Feared: John Barnett’s claims return after Air India tragedy

What if 1 in 4 oxygen masks on your flight didn’t work in a crisis? A former Boeing quality manager says that’s exactly what he found—and the company shrugged.
Boeing workers allegedly installed rejected or scrap parts into Dreamliners to meet production quotas. A whistleblower says management knew—and looked away.
Metal slivers, forgotten tools, and industrial debris left rattling inside brand-new jets? Barnett claimed it wasn’t rare—it was routine.
Falsified reports, skipped inspections, and checklists signed without checks. The truth behind Boeing's factory paperwork might be scarier than any turbulence.
After raising red flags, Barnett says Boeing didn’t just ignore him—they targeted him. What happens to the people who dare challenge Big Aerospace?
John Barnett warned years ago that shortcuts at Boeing’s Dreamliner plant could lead to disaster. Now, after a fatal 787 crash, his voice echoes louder than ever.
Barnett's whistleblower case dragged on for years with no resolution. What does it say about the system when even the regulators stall?
Credit: WTHR screenshot/YouTube
Just before another round of testimony, Barnett was found dead by suicide. But skeptics ask: was the pressure too much—or is there more to the story?
Beneath Boeing’s glossy image lies a culture of fear, speed, and silence—one man tried to speak out. Now, others are finally listening.