'The Matrix wasn’t far off': Your life might be a galactic illusion

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Cosmic Illusion

British theoretical physicist Professor Marika Taylor says our 3D world may be a visual trick—like a movie projected onto a 2D screen, reality may be flatter than we think.

Hologram Cosmos

The universe could be a hologram, not a metaphorical one, but a physical 2D field that creates the illusion of depth—no projectors required.

Black Hole Clue

To solve the black hole “information paradox,” physicists proposed that information isn’t lost but encoded on a two-dimensional surface.

Surface Secrets

Our universe might be like a hollow ball, where everything inside—galaxies, stars, us—is just data smeared across the surface shell.

Gravity Mirage

In a holographic world, even gravity is an illusion. It’s not fundamental, but emerges from quantum chaos on a flat cosmic plane.

Atomic Echo

Like temperature emerging from many atoms, the third dimension could be a collective illusion—a side effect of deeper quantum forces.

Hawking’s Shift

Stephen Hawking, once a critic, embraced the holographic view before his death, believing it offered the best answer to black hole mysteries.

Quantum Canvas

The Cosmic Microwave Background—the baby picture of the universe—may hold “holographic noise,” preserving clues from our 2D origin story.

Sky Symmetries

Strange symmetries in deep space support the theory. Physicists say the universe's earliest light behaves just as a hologram model predicts.
