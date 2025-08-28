The month you’re born could shape your salary—here’s how

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Money Month

Born in January or September? You might be statistically richer. Researchers are digging into how your birth month could quietly shape your bank account—no tarot cards needed.

School Bias

A birthday near the school cutoff could cost you confidence, grades, and future income. The youngest kids in class start behind—and some never catch up.

Winter Warning

Winter-born babies are more likely to have younger or less-educated mothers in some countries. That one cold birthdate might carry a lifelong economic chill.

CEO Season

Most Fortune 500 CEOs? Born in March and April. Is it springtime ambition—or school advantage? A new 2024 study says it’s not luck—it’s timing.

Tax Baby

Born in December? Your parents might’ve scored thousands in child tax credits. You were a gift—and a deduction. But does it pay off long-term?

Astro Rich

Astrologers swear January, March, and September make millionaires. Scientists roll their eyes—but believers say mindset makes the magic real.

Relative Age Trap

Being the youngest in class can subtly shape your whole life—from self-esteem to salary. That birthday math adds up in ways most people never see.

No Magic

Correlation isn’t destiny. Experts say your birth month may nudge your path—but family, policy, and systems do the real work. Still, those charts keep circulating.

Lucky Lies

Numerologists say dates like 1, 8, and 9 spell wealth. Science says otherwise—but belief can still spark motivation, which might be half the battle.
