The month you’re born could shape your salary—here’s how

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Born in January or September? You might be statistically richer. Researchers are digging into how your birth month could quietly shape your bank account—no tarot cards needed.
A birthday near the school cutoff could cost you confidence, grades, and future income. The youngest kids in class start behind—and some never catch up.
Winter-born babies are more likely to have younger or less-educated mothers in some countries. That one cold birthdate might carry a lifelong economic chill.
Most Fortune 500 CEOs? Born in March and April. Is it springtime ambition—or school advantage? A new 2024 study says it’s not luck—it’s timing.
Born in December? Your parents might’ve scored thousands in child tax credits. You were a gift—and a deduction. But does it pay off long-term?
Astrologers swear January, March, and September make millionaires. Scientists roll their eyes—but believers say mindset makes the magic real.
Being the youngest in class can subtly shape your whole life—from self-esteem to salary. That birthday math adds up in ways most people never see.
Correlation isn’t destiny. Experts say your birth month may nudge your path—but family, policy, and systems do the real work. Still, those charts keep circulating.
Numerologists say dates like 1, 8, and 9 spell wealth. Science says otherwise—but belief can still spark motivation, which might be half the battle.