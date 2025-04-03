'The Moon is listening': A crashed mission opens a new window to the early universe

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Despite a tipped-over landing, the Odysseus spacecraft’s antennas deployed just in time—capturing humanity’s first radio signals from the lunar surface.
Freed from Earth’s noise, the Moon offers a pristine perch for listening to the cosmos. Even a brief ROLSES-1 signal hinted at secrets hiding in silence.
ROLSES-1 picked up whispers from deep space—radio waves bouncing off galactic magnetic fields and charged particles, painting a map of the invisible cosmos.
The instrument caught Earth’s radio glow shimmering due to atmospheric turbulence—an effect that could help detect exoplanet civilizations someday.
A solar burst arrived—just one minute too late. Power loss ended the mission early, missing what could’ve been a spectacular solar radio signature.
The Moon’s far side offers a “radio silence zone” shielded from human interference—ideal for studying the dark ages of the universe.
Future lunar radio telescopes could detect signals from before the first stars—possibly revealing how dark matter and cosmic energy shaped the infant universe.
NASA plans to launch LuSEE-Lite soon, followed by LuSEE-Night and ROLSES-2—each aiming to deepen our cosmic hearing from the Moon.
Long-term plans dream of a colossal radio dish inside a lunar crater—an ear big enough to listen to the echoes of the universe’s first moments.
