The Mysore Sandal Soap story: How a Maharaja’s gift sparked India’s most iconic brand

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Oil Royalty

Mysore Sandal Soap isn’t just scented—it’s soaked in prestige. It’s the only soap globally made from 100% pure sandalwood oil, sourced straight from southern India’s precious reserves.

Mythical Branding

Forget tigers and eagles. This soap’s mascot is Sarabha—a half-lion, half-elephant beast from Hindu mythology, symbolizing wisdom and strength. Global branding has never looked this epic.

Gift Spark

A foreign soap gifted to a Maharaja led to a legendary local comeback. Thus was born a swadeshi icon—fueled by pride, perfumed by heritage.

Camel Ads

Neon signs in Bombay and camel parades in Karachi—this soap didn’t just clean, it conquered. Early 20th-century marketing had more drama than most Instagram campaigns.

Shape Signal

In a boxy soap world, Mysore went oval. Paired with culturally rich packaging, it wasn’t just skincare—it was shelf theater.

Royal Chemistry

A king’s dream met lab coats at IISc Bengaluru, where British scientists and Indian royalty brewed a sandalwood revolution. Science and sovereignty never smelled so good.

Luxe Lather

In 2012, a 150g bar named ‘Millennium’ hit shelves—for $720. With 3% sandalwood oil and a whole lot of bling, it redefined soap as sculpture.

Dhoni Drop

MS Dhoni briefly endorsed the soap—but legal troubles scrubbed the deal clean. A rare misstep in an otherwise fragrant legacy.

Sandal Shortage

Karnataka’s overharvested sandalwood forests are now depleted. Ironically, the soap born of southern wood now imports its soul from afar.
Related Stories

'Buried Under Continents': Scientists uncover secret highways packed with EV metals Tamannaah Bhatia earned ₹6.2 crore from soap: Wait till you hear her full net worth 'One switch, total blackout': Hidden kill switches in Chinese tech spark global alarm He lost ₹750 cr, then built another empire: The man behind Vishal Mega Mart meme