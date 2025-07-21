'The NASA-ISRO experiment': How NISAR will scan Earth’s secrets every 12 days

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For the first time in space history, twin radars from NASA and ISRO will scan Earth in stereo—penetrating clouds, soil, and forests to reveal changes the human eye could never catch.
Every 12 days, NISAR will sweep nearly the entire Earth’s surface with millimeter precision, detecting movements too small to feel but too important to ignore—from glacier slips to earthquake cracks.
Unlike most satellite data, NISAR’s findings won’t be locked behind paywalls or borders. Every byte is free—fueling farmers, researchers, and disaster teams from Delhi to Dakar.
Where most satellites go blind in darkness or clouds, NISAR sees through smoke, storms, and nightfall. It’s built for chaos—designed to see the Earth’s pulse when disaster strikes.
Landslides in the Himalayas. Earthquakes in the Pacific. Floods in Kerala. NISAR’s radar eyes will offer instant diagnostics—potentially shaving minutes off rescue timelines.
From vanishing ice sheets to creeping deserts, NISAR will track the fingerprints of climate change in real-time—beaming back signs of planetary stress as it happens.
A 12-meter fold-out antenna, one of the largest in space, will unfurl above Earth—capturing fine-grained radar reflections like a celestial net tracking surface tremors.
With NISAR, India isn't just launching satellites—it’s launching global leadership in Earth observation. The country’s role as co-creator marks a major leap in space diplomacy and tech.
Indian farmers could soon get soil and crop updates beamed from space, not guesswork—thanks to NISAR’s ability to read underground moisture and vegetation health from the sky.