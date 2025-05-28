'The new gold': India's rich are hiding their fortunes in these 5 neighborhoods

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Representative pic
India’s wealthiest families aren’t just buying homes—they’re cementing dynasties. A Rs 25,000 crore bet on elite real estate signals a power move with echoes of old money playbooks in London and Manhattan.
Why are billionaires snapping up skyscraper penthouses in Mumbai? It’s not just the view—it’s a high-altitude hedge against inflation, inheritance feuds, and shifting financial regimes.
From Malabar Hill and Carmichael Road in Mumbai to Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone, Bengaluru’s Koramangala, and Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills—India’s richest are stockpiling addresses like rare art. These aren’t just homes; they’re statements of power, permanence, and playbooks for dynastic succession.
Behind every Rs 100-crore deal is a family council plotting a 50-year plan, claims an Economic Times report. Real estate is no longer about address envy—it's asset allocation with a soul, wrapped in heritage and high walls.
The rise of REITs isn’t just a retail story. Industrialist heirs are using them to float, flip, and future-proof wealth while anchoring family fortunes to hard, unshakeable assets.
More than opulence, it's about disappearing. India’s elite are trading in stock tickers for sanctuaries—homes that double as fortresses, and sometimes, family boardrooms.
Experts say it’s not about price, but supply. With elite city parcels vanishing fast, India's business titans are treating land like limited-edition art—irreplaceable and fiercely contested.
Forget gold. Promoters now say a Rs 200-crore apartment offers better compounding—and cleaner succession. Luxury real estate is becoming the spreadsheet-proof asset.
You won’t see them in news cycles, but behind the scenes, tycoons are quietly reshaping cities. What’s driving this stealth boom in legacy-grade property buys?