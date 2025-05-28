'The new gold': India's rich are hiding their fortunes in these 5 neighborhoods

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic

Legacy Play

India’s wealthiest families aren’t just buying homes—they’re cementing dynasties. A Rs 25,000 crore bet on elite real estate signals a power move with echoes of old money playbooks in London and Manhattan.

Skyline Stakes

Why are billionaires snapping up skyscraper penthouses in Mumbai? It’s not just the view—it’s a high-altitude hedge against inflation, inheritance feuds, and shifting financial regimes.

Bungalow Wars

From Malabar Hill and Carmichael Road in Mumbai to Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone, Bengaluru’s Koramangala, and Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills—India’s richest are stockpiling addresses like rare art. These aren’t just homes; they’re statements of power, permanence, and playbooks for dynastic succession.

Trust Moves

Behind every Rs 100-crore deal is a family council plotting a 50-year plan, claims an Economic Times report. Real estate is no longer about address envy—it's asset allocation with a soul, wrapped in heritage and high walls.

REIT Rush

The rise of REITs isn’t just a retail story. Industrialist heirs are using them to float, flip, and future-proof wealth while anchoring family fortunes to hard, unshakeable assets.

Privacy Premium

More than opulence, it's about disappearing. India’s elite are trading in stock tickers for sanctuaries—homes that double as fortresses, and sometimes, family boardrooms.

Scarcity Signal

Experts say it’s not about price, but supply. With elite city parcels vanishing fast, India's business titans are treating land like limited-edition art—irreplaceable and fiercely contested.

Dynasty Math

Forget gold. Promoters now say a Rs 200-crore apartment offers better compounding—and cleaner succession. Luxury real estate is becoming the spreadsheet-proof asset.

Silent Surge

You won’t see them in news cycles, but behind the scenes, tycoons are quietly reshaping cities. What’s driving this stealth boom in legacy-grade property buys?
Related Stories

7% fat, 33 goals: The shocking science behind Christiano Ronaldo’s ageless body ₹40,000 vs ₹15,000: How flooding is repricing Mumbai's real estate map When ₹20 crore isn't enough: Inside Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit breakup 'No Netflix, No Prime': Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par makes a bold break for YouTube