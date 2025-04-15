'The North Pole is moving': Melting ice could move it 90 feet by 2100 causing chaos

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The North Pole could shift up to 90 feet by 2100, as melting ice redistributes Earth’s mass—a dramatic wobble unseen in human history, says ETH Zurich.
As glaciers vanish, Earth spins like an unbalanced top—its axis wobbling due to mass loss in Greenland and Antarctica, warns Dr. Shahvandi.
Shifting poles could throw off satellite and telescope navigation, causing errors of several kilometers, threatening deep space missions.
We're still rebounding from the last Ice Age, but soon human-caused ice melt will outpace this ancient process, researchers predict.
Loss of polar ice is literally tilting the planet—repositioning gravitational pull and possibly altering global sea levels and tides.
If emissions go unchecked, the pole shift could hit 89 feet—rerouting satellites and distorting GPS by hundreds of meters.
March 2025 marked the fourth consecutive record-low sea ice extent in the Arctic and Antarctic—faster melt, faster shift.
Satellites rely on Earth's stable spin. As that spin drifts, so will our ability to map space, track weather, and steer global communication.
Even the James Webb Space Telescope could lose orientation, as the North Pole’s movement redefines our celestial reference points.