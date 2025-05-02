'The ocean is cracking': Earth’s strongest plate is tearing apart beneath the Pacific

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
New research shows the Pacific Plate is being torn apart by massive undersea faults, shattering the myth that oceanic plates remain intact as they drift across the Earth’s mantle.
Thick sub-oceanic plateaus once thought to be structurally strong—like Ontong Java and Shatsky—are actually the weakest zones, prone to tearing as tectonic forces stretch the plate westward.
Supercomputer models reveal that as the Pacific Plate sinks into subduction zones near Japan and New Zealand, it’s being ripped from within, not just along its boundaries.
Scientists found massive internal faults within four Western Pacific plateaus, showing that even deep-sea structures aren’t immune to Earth's relentless tectonic tug-of-war.
This overturns the assumption that oceanic plates remain pristine. Researchers say the findings refine the core theory of plate tectonics, showing ocean plates are far more dynamic than once believed.
The tearing might explain past volcanic activity in these regions. Fault damage could have triggered eruptions episodically, suggesting a direct link between plate damage and volcanic hotspots.
Unlike a uniform pull, tectonic forces vary across the plate. Plateaus absorb strain differently, causing non-uniform tearing—a complexity that shifts how we model plate movement.
These deformations are happening miles beneath the ocean, unseen but significant. Scientists stress that deeper study of these zones is vital to predict seismic and volcanic risks.
This marks a new era in geoscience. Far from being static rafts, oceanic plates are fragile, evolving structures, reshaping the face of Earth with forces we are just beginning to understand.
