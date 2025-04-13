'The Ohio mystery returns': The sacred geometry NASA wouldn’t believe

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sprawling across 50 acres, The Octagon is more than earth and grass—it’s a precisely designed ceremonial site rooted in lunar cycles and spiritual power.
Built over 2,000 years ago without metal tools, these mounds reveal staggering knowledge of math, astronomy, and geometry long before Western science caught up.
Once a golf course, The Octagon reopened in 2025 after 114 years—restored from leisure to legacy, reclaiming its sacred purpose.
Every 18.6 years, the Moon rises perfectly over The Octagon’s center—proof of the Hopewell Culture’s deep sky-watching precision.
Credit : Ohio History Connection
The Great Circle spans 1,200 feet—so exact, its circumference matches the square it was once connected to. Precision so perfect, it defies modern assumptions.
The Octagon and Great Circle were part of a vast ceremonial network, connected by sacred roads lined with earthen walls—hints of pilgrimage and unity.
Credit : Ohio History Connection
Their names are lost to time, but their work endures. The Hopewell people built with cosmic intent and mathematical genius—without leaving behind a written word.
In 2023, UNESCO named the Hopewell Earthworks a World Heritage site—honoring their brilliance and the cultural legacy of a vanished civilization.
“You could fit Stonehenge inside the putting green,” said archaeologist Brad Lepper. And four Roman Colosseums could fit in The Octagon’s span.