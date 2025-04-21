The orphan who is killing Tesla: How Wang Chuanfu built BYD from zero

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Orphaned as a teen in rural China, Wang Chuanfu was raised by siblings who sacrificed everything so he could study—fueling a quiet fire that would later disrupt global tech.
Despite hardship, Wang excelled in metallurgy and chemistry, earning top degrees that would become the scientific backbone of one of the world’s largest battery empires.
Wang’s early years in battery labs gave him deep expertise, which later helped BYD dominate energy storage—from tiny phone cells to grid-scale battery packs.
In 1995, with a small team and a cousin’s loan, Wang launched BYD in Shenzhen—hand-assembling batteries and hustling contracts in a fiercely competitive market.
AI Generated
In 2003, Wang steered BYD into automotives, acquiring a failing carmaker and transforming it using BYD’s in-house battery power and relentless vertical integration.
Called a “workaholic genius,” Wang spends most of his time in BYD’s labs, obsessing over new tech and features—fueling nonstop innovation that rivals can’t match.
Though worth billions, Wang avoids luxury and media. He’s donated millions quietly, supporting disaster relief, health, and education across underserved communities.
In 2024, BYD overtook Tesla in global EV sales with cheaper, fast-charging models—proof of Wang’s long-term strategy beating Silicon Valley flash.
Wang isn’t just chasing EVs—he’s building a clean energy future. From solar farms to storage grids, BYD is now a global clean tech powerhouse under his lead.