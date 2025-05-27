'The Patna boy who said no to Rs 100 crore': How Khan Sir became India’s YouTube guru

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

₹20 Lakh Monthly

Khan Sir reportedly earns up to ₹20 lakh a month, mostly from YouTube and coaching—yet still charges students less than ₹100 for some classes.

₹100 Cr Declined

He turned down private deals reportedly worth over ₹100 crore, choosing instead to teach rural students at a fraction of the cost.

Mystery Man

Known only as “Khan Sir,” his real name—Faizal Khan—is rarely used. He guards his private life like a secret vault.

24M Subscribers

His YouTube channel has over 24 million followers, making him one of India’s biggest digital educators, ahead of many TV anchors and celebrities.

Bachelor of Bihar

Operating from Patna, not a metro, Khan Sir built a national classroom from a small-town base—one chalkboard, millions of views.

Laugh and Learn

His teaching blends comedy with clarity. Students say he explains nuclear physics like it’s a joke from the chai shop.

Fees That Shock

Where others charge tens of thousands, he charges hundreds. Some of his courses cost less than a movie ticket.

Controversial Star

He’s been at the heart of protests, FIRs, and viral clips—but his popularity only grows with every controversy.

₹5 Crore Net Worth

Despite massive earnings, his estimated net worth is a modest ₹5 crore—less than many ed-tech influencers with a fraction of his reach.
