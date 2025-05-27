'The Patna boy who said no to Rs 100 crore': How Khan Sir became India’s YouTube guru

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Khan Sir reportedly earns up to ₹20 lakh a month, mostly from YouTube and coaching—yet still charges students less than ₹100 for some classes.
He turned down private deals reportedly worth over ₹100 crore, choosing instead to teach rural students at a fraction of the cost.
Known only as “Khan Sir,” his real name—Faizal Khan—is rarely used. He guards his private life like a secret vault.
His YouTube channel has over 24 million followers, making him one of India’s biggest digital educators, ahead of many TV anchors and celebrities.
Operating from Patna, not a metro, Khan Sir built a national classroom from a small-town base—one chalkboard, millions of views.
His teaching blends comedy with clarity. Students say he explains nuclear physics like it’s a joke from the chai shop.
Where others charge tens of thousands, he charges hundreds. Some of his courses cost less than a movie ticket.
He’s been at the heart of protests, FIRs, and viral clips—but his popularity only grows with every controversy.
Despite massive earnings, his estimated net worth is a modest ₹5 crore—less than many ed-tech influencers with a fraction of his reach.