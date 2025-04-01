'The peak no one has touched': Why Mount Kailash refuses conquest by any living soul

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Mount Kailash is revered by four major religions, including Hinduism and Buddhism. Scaling it is seen as sacrilege—a divine insult rather than a victory.
China bans all climbing to preserve Kailash’s sanctity. Only pilgrimages around the mountain are allowed, no one is permitted to tread its sacred slopes.
Unlike Everest, Kailash has no base camps or established paths. Its cliffs and ridges defy gear, ropes, and even the bravest of climbers.
Unpredictable snowstorms, sub-zero temperatures, and deadly winds guard Kailash like nature’s own security system against intruders.
The surrounding Himalayan ecosystem is fragile. Human interference could destroy sacred wildlife corridors and poison glacial waters.
Locals and monks view the mountain as a divine entity. Past climbing attempts sparked global outrage, uniting faiths against desecration.
The pyramid-like formation rises with razor-sharp edges and slick icy walls. Mountaineers call it a “climber’s nightmare” with no foothold to grace.
Legends speak of climbers aging decades in hours or vanishing after attempting the summit. Kailash, they say, rejects conquest.
Tibetan sage Milarepa is said to have “ascended” through meditation. The mountain, they believe, can only be climbed from within.