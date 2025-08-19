The poop suitcase mystery: How Putin guards more than just state secrets

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When Putin flies, so does his poop. Bodyguards reportedly collect and courier it back to Moscow—to stop spies from snooping on his stool.
Representative pic
Why is Russia so paranoid about presidential poop? Intelligence agencies can allegedly decode health issues from what world leaders flush away.
Representative pic
Forget nuclear codes—Putin’s entourage reportedly carries a sealed briefcase filled with his own feces. The reason? National security.
Representative pic
French and UK reports claim this odd ritual has been in place since at least 2017. Wherever Putin goes, his waste doesn’t stay.
Representative pic
According to journalists, Putin even travels with a private toilet. It’s not luxury—it’s strategy: no waste, no leaks, no risks.
Representative pic
This isn’t a first in espionage history. Stalin allegedly ran secret poop tests on Mao Zedong in 1949. The Kremlin’s obsession with bodily intel runs deep.
British spies once scoured Soviet toilet paper for data. In Putin’s Russia, the toilet is the battlefield—flush nothing, reveal nothing.
Representative pic
Speculation around Putin’s health—cancer? Parkinson’s?—has swirled for years. His traveling toilet adds fuel to a very strange fire.
While most leaders leave little behind, Putin leaves nothing. His stool is state property—flown home like top-secret cargo.
Representative pic