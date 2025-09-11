The psychic who beat NASA to Jupiter’s rings: From a chair in California

Jupiter Secrets

In 1973, Ingo Swann claimed to psychically “visit” Jupiter from a chair in California—and eerily described rings and atmospheric crystals years before NASA probes confirmed them. Coincidence, or something deeper?

Psychic Spycraft

Forget spy satellites. The CIA bankrolled Swann’s brainwaves, hoping he could read enemy secrets using nothing but his mind. Welcome to Project Stargate: America’s strangest Cold War weapon.

Vision Protocols

Before Swann, “remote viewing” didn’t exist—not as a term or as a CIA-sanctioned skillset. He not only coined it but crafted a system so compelling, military intelligence took notes—and kept funding.

Art of ESP

Swann wasn’t just a psychic; he painted his visions. His cosmic artworks, blending psychedelia and prophecy, now hang in the Smithsonian—otherworldly images pulled from the mind’s eye, not a telescope.

Rocky Beginnings

Born in Telluride, Colorado, Swann grew up amid mountains and mysticism. As a child, he reported out-of-body experiences and aura sightings—long before anyone handed him a clipboard or CIA badge.

Penetration Files

In his cult classic Penetration, Swann suggests extraterrestrials are watching—and perhaps walking among us. With government agents, UFOs, and telepathic battles, it reads like sci-fi. But he insisted it wasn’t.

Stanford Shadows

At Stanford Research Institute, Swann underwent controlled psychic experiments with physicists Hal Puthoff and Russell Targ. Results were so strange, even skeptics couldn’t look away. Neither could the CIA.

Rings Before Voyager

Swann described faint rings around Jupiter in 1973. Voyager 1 confirmed them in 1979. He said he saw them in a trance. NASA saw them with a billion-dollar probe. The timeline still baffles researchers.

Mental Telescope

Swann called it “projecting consciousness.” To him, the mind was a telescope, able to travel galaxies without rockets. While critics scoffed, intelligence agencies quietly took notes—and kept the files classified for years.
