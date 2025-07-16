The Samosa is not the villain: What you don't know about reused oil

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
It’s not the samosa—it’s what it’s fried in. Reused oil turns toxic fast, creating trans fats and acrylamides that inflame arteries, wreck digestion, and may even raise cancer risk.
A samosa may clock in at 362 kcal, but it’s not about the number—it’s the type. Calories from reheated oil and refined carbs hit your system like a sugar bomb, not a nutrient boost.
One vada pav + one chai = 500+ calories. That’s 25% of your daily limit, but with barely any fiber, protein, or satiety. You'll be hungry again—and more likely to binge later.
Frying oil repeatedly transforms it into a metabolic landmine. Each reheat amplifies toxins that disrupt hormones, gut health, and heart function—no matter how crispy the outcome.
Reheating oil creates AGEs—dangerous molecules linked to diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and kidney damage. Your crunchy kachori might be serving more than just nostalgia.
That 300-calorie jalebi duo? Nearly pure sugar and oil. Zero fiber, zero satiety, zero benefit—just a quick energy spike followed by a crash and craving.
300 calories from almonds build your body. 300 from a greasy pakora? It inflames it. Same energy, radically different biological impact.
The health ministry’s nutrition boards aren’t targeting Indian snacks—they’re asking us to look beyond the crunch and sweetness and question how and what we’re frying.
Enjoy your samosa—but fry it fresh, use quality oil, and make it part of a nutrient-rich day. It’s not about canceling culture—it’s about cleaning up the kitchen.