‘The sea that should not exist’: Inside the Mediterranean’s catastrophic origin story

Five million years ago, Earth may have witnessed a flood so massive it filled an empty basin and birthed the Mediterranean Sea—in a matter of months, not millennia.
A roaring torrent from the Atlantic tore through the Strait of Gibraltar, dumping water 1,000 times faster than the Amazon and carving canyons still visible today.
Before the flood, the Mediterranean was a vast desert basin crusted with salt. Then, it drowned—fast—under a deluge that rewrote continental geography.
Deep scars beneath the Strait of Gibraltar align perfectly with the megaflood theory. These underwater trenches tell a tale of explosive geological violence.
Researchers found fossil-filled layers and rock debris scattered like flood wreckage. The formations resemble megaflood zones in the U.S., backing up the cataclysm claim.
Sediments show a sharp divide: dry, shallow lake fossils buried under deep-sea remains. It’s a geological fingerprint of a sudden oceanic invasion.
A thick salt deposit lies beneath the Mediterranean’s floor—evidence of an ancient, evaporated sea. Above it: a newer sea, deeper, saltier, and violently reborn.
Computer models show water gushing in exactly the path of carved hills and valleys—confirming that nature’s fury, not slow erosion, sculpted this seascape.
Not all scientists agree, but the Zanclean megaflood theory is gaining ground—thanks to tectonic clues, fossil records, and one jaw-dropping flood scenario.