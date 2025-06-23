The secret pipeline from Kashmir to Iran: And what it is really about

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Even as India doubled its MBBS seats, over 79,000 students took the FMGE in 2024. Why? Because medical dreams are still priced out of reach in private Indian colleges.
Representative pic
From the snowy lanes of Kashmir to Iran’s theological cities, thousands of students are carving careers in medicine—and history, culture, and faith are guiding the path.
Representative pic
One-tenth the cost, fast-track admissions, and a welcoming Shia-majority system—studying in Iran isn’t just cheaper, it’s tailor-made for Kashmiri students.
Representative pic
From Ukraine to Iran, every warzone evacuation reveals the same truth: India exports medical students not just to countries—but to risk.
Representative pic
Ever heard of the “pargees quota”? It’s an unspoken advantage that speeds Kashmiri entry into Iranian universities—an intersection of religion, history, and diplomacy.
Representative pic
Some foreign med schools run dual systems: one to train local doctors, the other to hand out degrees to foreigners. Spoiler: the latter may not qualify you to practice anywhere.
The FMGE pass rate in 2024? Just 25.8%. Which means most foreign-trained doctors don’t even get to wear the white coat in India.
Representative pic
With no official list of trusted foreign universities, students often gamble their future on marketing brochures. Experts want the NMC to name names—or issue a blacklist.
In India, a medical seat can cost crores. Abroad, it’s lakhs. That simple math is fueling one of the biggest silent migrations in Indian education—and it’s not slowing down.