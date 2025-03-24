'The size of Germany': 600,000 workers in China are turning desert into a green fortress

Green Barrier

China’s 3,050-km green belt encircles the Taklamakan Desert—equal in size to Germany—to block sandstorms and desert expansion with solar-powered vegetation.

Sea Tamed

Known as the “sea of death,” the Taklamakan’s deadly sand dunes are now held back by desert poplars and willows in a bold ecological defense system.

Solar Shield

Solar energy powers water systems and sensors that stabilize shifting sands, creating a living, self-sustaining wall against desertification.

40-Year Build

Decades of effort by scientists and local workers culminated in a massive mobilization of 600,000 people planting resilient desert flora.

Eco Warriors

Species like saxaul trees and desert hyacinths don’t just stop sand—they bring economic value through medicinal use and resource harvesting.

Desert Loop

China’s 2,712-km Hotan-Ruoqiang railway now circles the Taklamakan, enabling trade of local products like red dates and walnuts across the nation.

Energy Surge

A renewable energy mega-project is underway: 8.5 GW of solar and 4 GW of wind energy will power Xinjiang’s future and support green expansion.

Global Template

Experts cite the project as a model for other regions, comparing it to Africa’s Great Green Wall in the Sahara—proof that deserts can be reversed.

Future Ready

China plans to refine and expand the green belt tech, reinforcing it as a tool for combating climate change, sandstorms, and land degradation worldwide.
