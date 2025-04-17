'The Texas solar secret': Elon Musk claims one state can power US with just the Sun

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Solar Destiny

Elon Musk declares that all future energy will be solar, calling it an “inevitable outcome” when seen through the lens of cosmic-scale energy use.

Math Check

A single square mile of solar panels in Texas can power thousands. Musk says it’s “easy math”—yet no one seems to do it.

Type I Goals

Harnessing solar energy globally marks the first step toward becoming a Type I civilization on the Kardashev Scale, Musk argues.

Texas Could Power It All

According to Musk, a corner of Texas or New Mexico could power the entire U.S.—with sun alone and current tech.

Simple, Ignored

Despite its simplicity, the math behind solar scalability is overlooked. Musk calls it “blindingly obvious,” yet unacted upon.

Solar Orbit

Starlink satellites run entirely on solar, showing Musk’s vision already orbiting Earth—literally powered by the Sun.

Panel Precision

Musk’s estimates factor in sunlight hours, panel efficiency, and spacing—yielding 3 GWh of solar energy per square mile daily.

Not Just Climate

Musk isn’t just pushing solar for the planet—he sees it as essential for human evolution and civilization advancement.

Tesla’s Solar Stack

Tesla’s solar roofs, Powerwalls, and solar farms show this isn’t a dream—it’s an unfolding energy revolution.
Related Stories

‘Office ACs are lying to you’: Why women are always freezing at work 'Nature’s biggest secret': Earth’s largest waterfall is hiding beneath the Ocean '85% dark? Think again': The other half of the Universe has finally been found Want to space travel like Katy Perry? Here’s how many EMIs you will have to shell out