'The Texas solar secret': Elon Musk claims one state can power US with just the Sun

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Elon Musk declares that all future energy will be solar, calling it an “inevitable outcome” when seen through the lens of cosmic-scale energy use.
A single square mile of solar panels in Texas can power thousands. Musk says it’s “easy math”—yet no one seems to do it.
Harnessing solar energy globally marks the first step toward becoming a Type I civilization on the Kardashev Scale, Musk argues.
According to Musk, a corner of Texas or New Mexico could power the entire U.S.—with sun alone and current tech.
Despite its simplicity, the math behind solar scalability is overlooked. Musk calls it “blindingly obvious,” yet unacted upon.
Starlink satellites run entirely on solar, showing Musk’s vision already orbiting Earth—literally powered by the Sun.
Musk’s estimates factor in sunlight hours, panel efficiency, and spacing—yielding 3 GWh of solar energy per square mile daily.
Musk isn’t just pushing solar for the planet—he sees it as essential for human evolution and civilization advancement.
Tesla’s solar roofs, Powerwalls, and solar farms show this isn’t a dream—it’s an unfolding energy revolution.