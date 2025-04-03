‘The trek that heals you’: Why walking to Vaishno Devi is a total body reset

Sacred Climb

The Vaishno Devi trek spans 13 kilometers of uphill terrain to 5,200 feet altitude. This spiritual ascent doubles as an intense cardio workout that strengthens the heart and lungs.

Leg Power

Steep inclines and descents engage major leg muscles like the quads, hamstrings, and calves—naturally building lower-body strength and muscle endurance.

Lung Boost

Moderate altitude combined with sustained effort improves lung capacity. Deep breathing during the climb increases oxygen efficiency and respiratory resilience.

Fat Furnace

With 500–700 calories burned per hour, the trek ramps up metabolism, encouraging fat burn and improving energy utilization over long distances.

Hydration Key

The body loses vital fluids through sweat during long treks. Staying hydrated with water or electrolytes is crucial to maintain stamina and prevent cramps.

Weather Training

Exposure to varied climates—cold winds, humidity, even light rain—enhances your body’s ability to regulate temperature and adapt to extremes.

Mood Reset

Physical exertion triggers endorphins, while the spiritual energy of the journey reduces stress, promoting mental clarity and emotional calm.

Joint Strength

Navigating uneven surfaces builds joint stability and strengthens bones. Supportive footwear reduces stress and lowers injury risk on rugged paths.

Sleep Sync

Early-morning trekking and exposure to natural light help regulate your circadian rhythm, often leading to deeper, more restorative sleep afterward.

