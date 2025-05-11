‘The Turkey equation’: India and Ankara are doing business but there’s more to the story

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
India’s exports to Turkey hit $6.65B in 2024, with vehicles, chemicals, and electronics driving growth—making Turkey a vital market for Indian industry.
India holds a $2.87B trade surplus, exporting nearly twice as much as it imports—a rare upper hand that gives New Delhi quiet leverage.
Despite economic ties, Turkey under President Erdoğan continues to support Pakistan on Kashmir, raising concerns among Indian diplomats and strategic analysts.
Turkish giants like Godiva, Ülker, and LC Waikiki are gaining ground in Indian malls and e-commerce carts, especially in metro cities.
Turkish skincare and personal care brands—Farmasi, Bioblas, Cosmed—see rising demand among Indian consumers chasing affordable luxury.
Representative pic
Over 275,000 Indians visited Turkey in 2024, spending an average of ₹1.2 lakh each—driving significant revenue for Turkey’s hospitality sector.
From Istanbul palaces to Bodrum beaches, Turkey is now a hotspot for big-fat Indian weddings, lured by exotic backdrops and VIP treatment.
India imports $3.78B worth of Turkish goods—fuels, machinery, cement, and even dried fruits quietly shape India’s markets and infrastructure.
Turkish platforms like Trendyol and fashion apps are making inroads online, drawing Indian shoppers with price-friendly global trends.