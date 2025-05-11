‘The Turkey equation’: India and Ankara are doing business but there’s more to the story

Trade Climb

India’s exports to Turkey hit $6.65B in 2024, with vehicles, chemicals, and electronics driving growth—making Turkey a vital market for Indian industry.

Surplus Power

India holds a $2.87B trade surplus, exporting nearly twice as much as it imports—a rare upper hand that gives New Delhi quiet leverage.

Turkey’s Stance

Despite economic ties, Turkey under President Erdoğan continues to support Pakistan on Kashmir, raising concerns among Indian diplomats and strategic analysts.

Brand Invasion

Turkish giants like Godiva, Ülker, and LC Waikiki are gaining ground in Indian malls and e-commerce carts, especially in metro cities.

Beauty Boom

Turkish skincare and personal care brands—Farmasi, Bioblas, Cosmed—see rising demand among Indian consumers chasing affordable luxury.

Tourist Trail

Over 275,000 Indians visited Turkey in 2024, spending an average of ₹1.2 lakh each—driving significant revenue for Turkey’s hospitality sector.

Wedding Magnet

From Istanbul palaces to Bodrum beaches, Turkey is now a hotspot for big-fat Indian weddings, lured by exotic backdrops and VIP treatment.

Import Mix

India imports $3.78B worth of Turkish goods—fuels, machinery, cement, and even dried fruits quietly shape India’s markets and infrastructure.

Digital Drift

Turkish platforms like Trendyol and fashion apps are making inroads online, drawing Indian shoppers with price-friendly global trends.
