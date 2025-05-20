'The Turkish drone killer': India’s new airshield logged a 100% kill rate. Here's how it worked

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
During Operation Sindoor, every drone and missile that crossed into Indian skies met the same fate: total annihilation. Behind that flawless kill rate? A shadow system named Akashteer.
Forget imports. Akashteer is made-in-India muscle. Born in BEL Ghaziabad, it now stands as the sharpest shield in the Indian Army’s arsenal—designed, built, and battle-proven on home soil.
It sees what others miss—fusing radar feeds, satellite pings, and digital whispers into a single, blinking, real-time sky map. Akashteer doesn’t just defend airspace; it owns it.
When drones dive in, there’s no time to call Delhi. Akashteer gives shoot-to-kill rights to field commanders, flipping the switch on speed, autonomy, and real-time battlefield dominance.
Part radar, part AI, part battlefield brain. Akashteer thinks faster than any human operator—analyzing, assigning, and reacting before the threat even hits radar range.
Not tethered to bunkers or bases, Akashteer rides on wheels—ready to roll with strike groups, shift with the frontlines, and plug into any corner of the war map in hours.
This isn’t just defence hardware—it’s a strategic doctrine in silicon and steel. Akashteer fuses Army-Air Force command like never before, rewriting the playbook on joint operations.
From Turkish kamikaze drones to stealth cruise missiles, nothing got through. Akashteer’s kill-zone is a tech-fortified wall—one that’s now setting the gold standard in hybrid threat defence.
India didn't just build Akashteer. It built credibility. In one operation, the system proved that self-reliance in warfare tech isn't a slogan—it’s a survival skill.