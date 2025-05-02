‘The urban income secret’: Turn your balcony into a ₹5 lakh farm

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
From homemakers in Hyderabad to students in Delhi, microgreens farming is accessible to all. No farmland needed — just 3–64 sq ft, a few trays, and dedication to cleanliness and quality.
A balcony, windowsill, or spare room can launch your business. One grower in Kerala scaled a 64 sq ft room into a ₹5 lakh/month operation through direct sales and a small franchise.
Microgreens grow in 7–21 days, making multiple harvests per month possible. At ₹150–₹250 per 100g, you can earn up to ₹6 lakh/month on 200 kg production, before deducting expenses.
Initial setup costs between ₹30,000–₹1,00,000. This includes trays, seeds, grow lights, and packaging. With low input costs and fast returns, break-even is often within 3–6 months.
With 60–70% profit margins, microgreens can out-earn many traditional crops. Direct selling to consumers, chefs, and gyms cuts middlemen and maximizes your profits.
No farming background? No problem. Microgreens only require clean conditions, research, and consistency. Anyone willing to learn can succeed — even full-time employees or retirees.
Demand is rising in urban India — from health-conscious consumers to high-end restaurants. Exotic varieties like arugula, kale, and red cabbage fetch premium rates and regular repeat orders.
Register as a proprietorship or company, get your FSSAI license, and GST if needed. With minimal red tape, you can be market-ready in weeks — legally and professionally.
Scale by diversifying varieties or offering franchise kits and training. One Mumbai entrepreneur turned training workshops into an added ₹1–2 lakh/month income stream within a year.