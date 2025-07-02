'The vanishing hatchback': What’s killing India’s entry-level cars”

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

₹13 Lakh? Think ₹22

Buying a car today isn’t about MRP—it’s about math. GST, registration, and road tax can inflate a ₹13 lakh sticker to a ₹22 lakh bill. The dream is taxed before it even begins.

Salaries Stuck

EMIs go up, incomes don’t. With essentials like rent and education swallowing budgets, families find saving for a car harder than ever—let alone financing one.

Cheap Cars Vanish

Remember ₹3–4 lakh hatchbacks? They’re extinct. Entry-level options now begin at ₹6–7 lakh, while SUVs dominate sales—and demand deeper pockets.

Loans Get Pricier

Auto loan EMIs have jumped by over 30% in three years, thanks to rising interest rates and stricter lending. Banks want bigger down payments; buyers are left recalculating dreams.

Refuel Pain

It’s not just the car—it’s the lifetime cost. Fuel prices are high, and new compliance rules mean insurance, maintenance, and servicing are heavier on wallets than ever.

No Place to Park

Urban India has run out of room. With limited residential parking and chaotic public options, owning a car often means renting space—or risking damage.

No Joyride

What used to mean freedom now feels like punishment. Congested roads, endless tolls, and potholes sap the joy out of weekend drives and weekday errands.

Rulebook Roulette

BS6 upgrades, 6-airbag mandates, and sudden bans on older vehicles make long-term car ownership uncertain. What’s legal today may be landfill tomorrow.

Dreams, Downsized

Many are ditching new car dreams for used rides—or skipping ownership entirely. Subscriptions, ride-hailing, and public transport are the new middle-class mobility plan.
