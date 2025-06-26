The Vedanta story: How a tiffin, a shawl, and Mumbai built this mining mogul

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
At 19, Anil Agarwal left Patna with a tiffin, bedding roll, and big dreams. In Mumbai, he crammed into a Kalba Devi room with seven others—broke, unknown, and completely unprepared for the city’s chaos.
He failed nine times before his first win—scrap metal, foil plants, even dismantling an American oil refinery. Each attempt drained his finances and hope, but taught him how not to quit.
During his darkest stretch, weighed down by losses and debt, he’d find solace outside cinema premieres—watching crowds, not films. For three years, movie posters became his brief escape from despair.
After acquiring Shamsher Sterling, he often couldn’t pay salaries or buy raw material. Ten years of daily struggle followed—uncertain, under pressure, and always one decision away from collapse.
During a breaking point in Bombay, his father suggested: “Come back to Patna.” They sat on Marine Drive, watching waves and futures drift. Agarwal refused—choosing risk over retreat.
His mother’s words—“Aage badhte jao, darwaze khulte jaenge”—carried him through. He later named Vedanta after her: Vedvati. Every door he opened, he credits to her quiet strength.
Even with success, came isolation. “Mount Everest ki chadhai pe bheed nahi hoti,” he says. Leadership brought altitude—but also solitude, with fewer people the higher he climbed.
Long after he’d made it, in a sleek London flat, he still felt homesick. On cold nights, he wrapped himself in his mother’s shawl—a billionaire buffered not by blankets, but by memories.
Agarwal’s mantra: stay slow, stay steady. Like the tortoise, he built brick by brick, lesson by lesson—until a boy with a tiffin became one of India’s most resilient industrialists.