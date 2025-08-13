The Viral Death That Wasn’t: Inside the orca attack hoax fooling millions

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A viral video screams tragedy—but Jessica Radcliffe, the supposed victim of a killer whale attack, doesn't exist. No obituary, no witnesses, no marine park. Just pixels and paranoia.
Source:@X_Venezuelan/X
That chilling orca footage? Experts say the audio reeks of AI manipulation. It’s not just fake—it’s engineered drama, with zero evidence to back its bite.
From menstrual blood myths to phantom trainers, the story of Radcliffe has all the clickbait traits of a classic internet hoax. And yet, millions bought in.
No records. No job listings. No social media. “Jessica Radcliffe” might be the internet’s latest ghost—a name fabricated to fuel fear and feed the algorithm.
Orcas get dragged—again. While conservationists push to protect them, social media cooks up killer myths that reinforce fear and ignore real threats to their survival.
The drama unfolds on loop: tragic backstory, shocking visuals, anonymous narrator. It’s viral storytelling at its slickest—and most dishonest.
Economic Times, Hindustan Times, and fact-checkers worldwide are waving red flags. But online, fiction still spreads faster than the truth.
Why do fake deaths go viral? Because fear clicks. The Radcliffe hoax isn’t just false—it’s profitable, racking up views by exploiting our instinct to panic.
It only takes one tap to spread a lie. The Radcliffe video reminds us: viral doesn’t mean verified. And one fake story can stain reputations—and species—for years.