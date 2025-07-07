The visa with no taxes, no bosses, no strings: Indians are flocking to it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
No income tax. No capital gains tax. No inheritance tax. For wealthy Indians, the UAE Golden Visa isn’t just a residency—it’s a legal tax shield in a tropical business haven.
Forget ₹10 crore investments. For ₹23 lakh, skilled Indians can now buy lifetime UAE residency—no real estate or business buy-ins needed. It's permanent status, without permanent debt.
Golden Visa holders can launch companies in Dubai without a local sponsor. That means 100% equity, total control, and no hidden partnerships—something Indian laws rarely allow.
Spouse, kids, even parents and unlimited domestic staff—everyone gets long-term residency under one umbrella. No age caps, no renewals, no employer strings attached.
Golden Visa holders can leave the UAE for years without losing their status. Travel in and out at will, with no job contracts or sponsor dependencies tying them down.
From Dubai, residents can open global accounts, access multi-currency investments, and bypass India's capital control maze. It's NRI banking with billionaire flexibility.
Elite schooling. Harvard-affiliated clinics. Esaad discounts at luxury institutions. The Golden Visa unlocks access to services normally reserved for royalty or C-suite expats.
Double taxation treaties with 130+ countries—including India—make it harder for the taxman back home to tap your global gains. Residency in the UAE isn’t just status—it’s protection.
No uprooting, no citizenship drama. Indians keep their passport, stay close to home, and gain long-term residency in one of the world’s richest, safest, and most connected cities.