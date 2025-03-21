These 9 watches aren’t just stylish, they could outperform your MF over time

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Price: ₹858,000 Potential: 5–8% annually Rolex Submariner Date blends rugged charm with unmatched demand. Collectors trust its legacy; a Hodinkee feature called it the “gold standard” of investment watches.
Price: ₹5,757,262.50 Potential: 10–15% annually Patek Philippe’s Nautilus 5811/1G is coveted for its limited production and prestige. Bloomberg noted its value surge post-discontinuation buzz.
Price: ₹3,630,000 Potential: 8–12% annually Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore fuses sport and luxury. WatchTime calls it a modern collector’s dream thanks to low supply and bold design.
Price: ₹412,500 Potential: 5–10% annually Omega’s Speedmaster Moonwatch, NASA-endorsed and space-worn, holds historical weight. Experts at Chrono24 confirm steady value growth over decades.
Price: ₹1,072,500 Potential: 8–12% annually Rolex Daytona 126515LN channels racing heritage with precious metal allure. Resale platforms like WatchBox report constant buyer competition.
Price: ₹371,250 Potential: 5–8% annually Tudor’s Black Bay Fifty-Eight thrives as Rolex’s sibling. As noted by Revolution Watch, it attracts collectors looking for heritage and value.
Price: ₹30,525,000 Potential: 10–15% annually Richard Mille RM 11-03 Ti uses cutting-edge materials and F1 inspiration. Robb Report ranks it among the highest appreciating modern watches.
Price: ₹247,500 Potential: 3–6% annually Cartier’s Tank Solo is a minimalist masterpiece. Worn by icons from Princess Diana to Andy Warhol, its value lies in timelessness, per GQ.
Price: ₹10,795,125 Potential: 10–15% annually Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut 5968A merges casual sport with elite rarity. Esquire highlighted its explosive popularity and long waitlists.