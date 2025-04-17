‘They can make 10 floors in 1 day’: The reason China’s speed terrifies the world

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In just 43 hours, Beijing’s Sanyuan Bridge was demolished and rebuilt using prefabs—urban engineering at warp speed, noted by China Daily for its traffic-saving precision.
In under 29 hours, Broad Group assembled a 10-storey Changsha building—modular construction in overdrive, setting a world record per Global Construction Review.
Three floors per day: Changsha’s 57-storey Mini Sky City rose in just 19 days, thanks to modular innovation, as BBC reported in awe.
Huoshenshan Hospital rose from dirt to doors in 10 days—1,000 beds built on live stream, earning praise from WHO during 2020’s COVID-19 chaos.
Leishenshan, Huoshenshan’s bigger twin, emerged in 12 days—1,600 beds ready for COVID care, as covered by The Guardian.
The Luzhijiang Bridge sliced through Yunnan’s rugged terrain, part of a 200 km expressway finished in under a year, per People’s Daily.
From 2008 to 2015, China laid 10,000+ km of high-speed tracks—reshaping national transit faster than any nation, according to World Bank studies.
The 309 km Jining-Datong-Yuanping rail line was completed in under a year—turning regional hours into minutes, Xinhua confirmed in 2024.
In Zhengzhou, 1,500 quarantine rooms appeared in just 7 days—COVID containment at military precision, praised in South China Morning Post.