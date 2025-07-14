‘They found a city under the Sphinx’: But no one is allowed to dig

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A shaft spiraling beneath the Sphinx dives 4,000 feet—ending in two vast chambers no human has ever entered. Who built it? And why has it stayed buried for 12,000 years?
The scans suggest more than tunnels—they outline a full-scale underground city possibly older than dynastic Egypt. If true, it rewrites not just Egyptian history, but human history itself.
All three pyramids align above eerily identical underground structures. Coincidence—or a master plan left by a civilization lost in a flood of myth and time?
Ancient texts called it Amenti—the city of the dead beneath the pyramids. Now, satellite scans may have found it. The entrance? Hidden under the Sphinx’s paw.
Researchers detected “tuning fork”-shaped anomalies stretching under the sand—structures with no known purpose. Sonic chambers? Energy conduits? Or something stranger?
Beneath the Sphinx may lie the mythical Hall of Records—rumored to house knowledge from before the last Ice Age. Legend? Or the most important library in human history?
Dating the underground build to 36,400 BCE, the team challenges everything we know about civilization—suggesting humanity was once far more advanced, then nearly erased.
A comet strike. Global flooding. A mass extinction of knowledge. The researchers believe this ancient city was buried not by time—but by disaster.
The scans are done. The map is drawn. But Egypt hasn’t approved excavation. If an ancient city really waits below, why is it still sealed? What’s being hidden… and from whom?