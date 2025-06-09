'They never left': DNA shocker reveals 9,000 years of untouched African ancestry

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For over 9,000 years, the people of Oakhurst lived and evolved in near-total genetic isolation—unchanged by migration, untouched by conquest.
DNA from nine ancient skeletons tells one continuous story: the same bloodlines, uninterrupted for millennia, still flowing in modern San communities today.
New stone tools once signaled foreign arrivals. But now we know: these shifts were local inventions, not the work of outsiders.
Southern Africa remained genetically sealed until about 1,300 years ago—an extraordinary feat in a world shaped by waves of migration.
It wasn’t until herders and farmers arrived from the north that this long-standing genetic bubble began to blend and shift.
Deep in a rockshelter, ancient DNA preserved a record older than any artifact—confirming that change came from within, not from afar.
Some San today still carry DNA from these same ancient populations, a biological thread connecting them directly to the early Holocene.
Archaeologists once saw new tools as proof of invasion. The genome says otherwise: local minds reshaped local life.
Oakhurst offers a rare case where genetic history, cultural change, and community continuity all trace back to one enduring lineage.