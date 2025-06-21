'They ran a fruit cart in Delhi':  How T-Series rose to crush the Khans and Kapoors

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From selling tapes on Delhi streets to helming a ₹10,000 crore empire—T-Series' rise is the kind of cinematic twist Bollywood dreams are made of. And they’ve scripted it for real.
Unlike the Khans or Kapoors, the Kumars have no iconic actor in the family—just blockbuster business brains. Their movies speak louder than any surname.
T-Series isn’t just a production house—it’s a YouTube behemoth, a music label juggernaut, and a film factory. Their real blockbuster? Owning the screen and the stream.
The Chopras, Khans, and Kapoors once ruled Bollywood's power rankings. Now, the Kumars have quietly swept past them—with net worths that leave legends in the dust.
Even South India’s royal filmy clans—the Konidela-Allus and Akkineni-Daggubatis—can’t match the Kumars’ fortune. Not when you’re up against ₹10,000 crore and counting.
At the helm is Bhushan Kumar—CEO, producer, and music mogul. Along with his actor wife, sister, and co-chairman uncle, he’s turned T-Series into Bollywood’s undisputed bankroller.
Baahubali 2, Dangal, 3 Idiots, War—T-Series didn’t just distribute hits. They bankrolled some of India’s biggest cultural moments, and cashed in on every ticket.
It all began with Gulshan Kumar—a fruit vendor turned cassette seller. His assassination in 1997 shocked India, but the family didn’t crumble. They built a billion-dollar tribute instead.
From music to movies, academies to OTT—T-Series is more than a label. It’s a full-blown ecosystem. And it’s rewriting what it means to be a “filmy family” in India.