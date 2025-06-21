'They ran a fruit cart in Delhi':  How T-Series rose to crush the Khans and Kapoors

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cassette Kings

From selling tapes on Delhi streets to helming a ₹10,000 crore empire—T-Series' rise is the kind of cinematic twist Bollywood dreams are made of. And they’ve scripted it for real.

No Superstars, No Problem

Unlike the Khans or Kapoors, the Kumars have no iconic actor in the family—just blockbuster business brains. Their movies speak louder than any surname.

Digital Domination

T-Series isn’t just a production house—it’s a YouTube behemoth, a music label juggernaut, and a film factory. Their real blockbuster? Owning the screen and the stream.

Toppled Titans

The Chopras, Khans, and Kapoors once ruled Bollywood's power rankings. Now, the Kumars have quietly swept past them—with net worths that leave legends in the dust.

Konidela Who?

Even South India’s royal filmy clans—the Konidela-Allus and Akkineni-Daggubatis—can’t match the Kumars’ fortune. Not when you’re up against ₹10,000 crore and counting.

Bhushan’s Empire

At the helm is Bhushan Kumar—CEO, producer, and music mogul. Along with his actor wife, sister, and co-chairman uncle, he’s turned T-Series into Bollywood’s undisputed bankroller.

Blockbuster Bankers

Baahubali 2, Dangal, 3 Idiots, War—T-Series didn’t just distribute hits. They bankrolled some of India’s biggest cultural moments, and cashed in on every ticket.

Legacy of Loss

It all began with Gulshan Kumar—a fruit vendor turned cassette seller. His assassination in 1997 shocked India, but the family didn’t crumble. They built a billion-dollar tribute instead.

Brand Beyond Bollywood

From music to movies, academies to OTT—T-Series is more than a label. It’s a full-blown ecosystem. And it’s rewriting what it means to be a “filmy family” in India.
Related Stories

China’s J-35 gift to Pakistan: The silent threat that is worrying India Bali, Panama, Dominica: The countries that welcome Indians for less than you think ‘I’m rich, you are not’: How Vivek Oberoi turned rejection into a ₹1200 cr empire India’s car hack: The cheapest way to drive without owning in 2025