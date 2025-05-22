'They revived Voyager’s heartbeat': A 1977 thruster thought dead fires again and no one saw it coming

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Back from the Dead

After 20 years offline, Voyager 1’s roll thrusters sparked back to life—resurrected by a last-minute gamble that defied engineering expectations.

Race Against Silence

With Earth’s only powerful enough antenna heading offline, NASA had weeks to bring the spacecraft back in line—or risk losing it forever.

23-Hour Cliffhanger

Every command to Voyager takes nearly a day to reach it. Engineers had no idea if the fix worked—until they saw a faint temperature spike from billions of miles away.

A Forgotten System

The reactivated thrusters were written off in 2004. But a hunch about a “flipped switch” gave them new life, just in time to preserve contact.

That One Antenna

Only Canberra’s DSS-43 dish could reach Voyager—and with it set for a long shutdown, there was a narrow window to act before the signal slipped away.

Saved in Deep Space

Voyager’s reawakened thrusters were meant for Jupiter flybys. Now, in interstellar space, they’re the spacecraft’s last hope to stay pointed at Earth.

Star Tracker Gamble

To make the fix, engineers had to risk Voyager’s navigation system drifting too far—one wrong move, and it could’ve been lost in deep space forever.

Duct Tape Engineering

With no spares and no second chances, NASA engineers used pure ingenuity to outwit 47-year-old hardware—and rewrote the rulebook on spacecraft survival.

Thruster Resurrection

What was thought to be mechanical death turned into one of NASA’s most improbable comebacks—proving that even in deep space, hope isn’t dead.
