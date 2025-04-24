'They want to turn off the Sun': UK’s £50M bet could rewrite Earth’s atmosphere forever

Sun Shield

The UK is funding £50M in real-world experiments to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth—marking its first foray into climate geoengineering.

Bright Skies

Scientists will trial Marine Cloud Brightening—spraying sea salt into clouds to make them whiter and more reflective.

Sky Injections

Stratospheric Aerosol Injection involves releasing particles high in the sky to bounce sunlight back into space and reduce heat.

Real Data

Aria’s lead says simulations aren’t enough—small outdoor trials are essential to understanding these theories in practice.

Nature’s Clues

Volcanic eruptions and ship trails have already shown how atmospheric particles can brighten clouds and cool the planet.

Pollution Paradox

Emissions from ships create reflective cloud streaks—proof that even unintentional pollution can cool the Earth.

Heat Blanket

Another method being studied involves thinning cirrus clouds—those wispy heat-trapping clouds—to let more warmth escape into space.

Flight Effect

Planes may cool Earth by tweaking clouds; sulphur from fuel modifies cloud behavior, showing unintentional geoengineering in action.

Cool Controversy

Critics warn that geoengineering could trigger unknown side effects—and may distract from cutting carbon emissions urgently needed now.
