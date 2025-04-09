'They’re hatching a Dodo':  Inside the wild plan to reverse 300 years of extinction

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Dodo Reboot

Extinct since 1681, the dodo may return by 2028. Using pigeon DNA and CRISPR, scientists aim to hatch the bird via chicken surrogates in one of modern science’s boldest resurrection bids.

Feathered Ghost

A preserved dodo skull from Denmark holds the DNA blueprint. Colossal’s lab is decoding it to rewrite extinction—and possibly history.

Pigeon Parent

The Nicobar pigeon, the dodo’s closest living cousin, is being re-engineered to carry ancient traits, reshaping its genome into that of a prehistoric bird.

Mammoth March

With 98% genetic overlap, Asian elephants are becoming vessels for woolly mammoth DNA. Fuzzy, cold-hardy calves could be born by 2028, reshaping tundras and conservation science alike.

Cold Comeback

The revived mammoth isn’t just a curiosity—it’s designed to fight climate change by restoring arctic grasslands, a bold bet on ecological engineering.

Thylacine Returns

The Tasmanian tiger, extinct since the 1930s, may walk again. Scientists are editing the genome of the dunnart, a tiny marsupial mouse, to rebuild this striped predator.

Mini to Mighty

From mouse to marsupial hunter: transforming a dunnart into a thylacine means reworking size, stripes, and hunting instincts—a genetic leap across species.

Clone Cycle

Elephant eggs, mammoth genes, and nuclear transfer: a cloning cocktail brewing in Texas could redefine what counts as extinction—and what doesn’t.

Future Wild

Colossal’s mission is stirring ethical storms: are we playing god or correcting our past? As creatures return, the line between nature and tech blurs forever.
