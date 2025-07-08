This asteroid was worth Rs 8,000 lakh crore: Until James Webb found rust

Psyche

Psyche, the $100,000 quadrillion asteroid, might be rusting—potentially rewriting its price tag.

Metal Meets Water

New James Webb data shows signs of hydroxyl groups on Psyche—chemical traces linked to water and, possibly, rust.

Beyond Core Theory

Psyche was thought to be a planet’s exposed metal core. Now, evidence suggests it’s part metal, part silicate—far more complex.

JWST’s Breakthrough

This is the first time Webb’s infrared tools confirmed hydration on an asteroid—previously used only for lunar research.

Rust in Space

The presence of hydroxyls suggests Psyche may not just be metal—it could be oxidized metal. Space rust is real.

Mining Implications

If Psyche’s surface holds water-bearing minerals, future space mining could target it—not just for metal, but for hydration sources.

South Pole Mystery

Scientists are eyeing a crater at Psyche’s south pole for future exploration—it may reveal how water got there in the first place.

First Contact in 2029

NASA’s Psyche probe is en route, expected to reach the asteroid in 2029 to directly test these hypotheses.

Costly Distance

Despite its value, Psyche is three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Mining it isn’t viable—yet.
