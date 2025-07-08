This asteroid was worth Rs 8,000 lakh crore: Until James Webb found rust

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Psyche, the $100,000 quadrillion asteroid, might be rusting—potentially rewriting its price tag.
New James Webb data shows signs of hydroxyl groups on Psyche—chemical traces linked to water and, possibly, rust.
Psyche was thought to be a planet’s exposed metal core. Now, evidence suggests it’s part metal, part silicate—far more complex.
This is the first time Webb’s infrared tools confirmed hydration on an asteroid—previously used only for lunar research.
The presence of hydroxyls suggests Psyche may not just be metal—it could be oxidized metal. Space rust is real.
Credit: NASA
If Psyche’s surface holds water-bearing minerals, future space mining could target it—not just for metal, but for hydration sources.
Credit: NASA
Scientists are eyeing a crater at Psyche’s south pole for future exploration—it may reveal how water got there in the first place.
NASA’s Psyche probe is en route, expected to reach the asteroid in 2029 to directly test these hypotheses.
Despite its value, Psyche is three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Mining it isn’t viable—yet.