'This changes everything': India’s new war toys are fast, smart and already deployed

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
After Sindoor’s surgical strikes, India’s military is doubling down on loitering munitions—these “kamikaze drones” now form the cutting edge of a strategy built on precision and deniability.
The Indian Army’s T-90 tanks are getting a muscle upgrade with 1350 HP engines—designed for swift, high-altitude maneuvering where horsepower can be the difference between holding and losing a ridge.
Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan’s blind spots. India’s response? More AEW&C planes, turning every Indian sortie into a data-driven, radar-backed precision strike.
India’s Navy is bulking up on Varunastra torpedoes—indigenous, deadly, and designed to detect and destroy underwater threats long before they’re visible to the naked eye.
SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER bombs are no longer wishlist tech—they’re operational tools. High-precision, low-noise, and battlefield proven during Operation Sindoor.
India is investing in airborne intelligence: spy planes, signal jammers, and radar arrays that can see further, respond faster, and disrupt enemy coordination before a shot is fired.
Post-Sindoor, India’s war theatre extends into cyberspace. From digital espionage to battlefield encryption, cyber defense is no longer support—it’s strategic priority.
A CCS-approved deal for 307 desi artillery guns signals a bigger push: strategic autonomy. India’s future arsenal won’t just be bought—it’ll be built.
Emergency procurement powers are shifting India’s defense strategy from bureaucratic delay to rapid response. The next war won’t wait, and now neither will India’s weapons.