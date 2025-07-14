This child wasn't fully human: Ancient skull shakes up human evolution

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: Israel Hershkovitz/Tel Aviv University
A 140,000-year-old skull found in Israel may belong to a child born from two different human species—Neanderthal and Homo sapiens—blurring the boundaries of what we thought was human.
Credit: Israel Hershkovitz/Tel Aviv University
Paleoanthropologists now say this child’s skull shows undeniable features from both species—raising the possibility that early humans and Neanderthals were interbreeding far earlier than believed.
Representative pic
The girl wasn’t just discovered—she was buried. Her remains were found in one of the world’s earliest known cemeteries, possibly signaling shared funeral rites between human species.
Representative pic
If Neanderthals and Homo sapiens mourned and buried their children together, it means they may have shared not just DNA—but empathy, grief, and complex emotional lives.
Representative pic
The skull was unearthed nearly a century ago in Israel’s Skhul Cave—but only now, with modern analysis, are scientists realizing the child may rewrite human evolution.
This hybrid child was found in the Levant, a known migration corridor—suggesting it may have been ground zero for interspecies unions between early humans and Neanderthals.
Credit: Israel Hershkovitz/Tel Aviv University
Most evidence of Neanderthal–human mixing comes from Europe 40,000 years ago. This skull pushes that timeline back another 100,000 years—changing the story completely.
Representative pic
The child only lived to age five. Scientists say hybridization may have been rare or risky—but clearly, it happened. And this skull proves it wasn't a genetic fluke.
Representative pic
One tiny cranium. Two species. A burial site filled with questions. And a find that could upend what we thought we knew about who we are—and where we came from.
Representative pic