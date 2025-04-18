'This could be a portal': Scientists stunned by a gaping Martian pit

A 100-metre-wide pit on Mars captured by NASA has scientists speculating it could lead to subsurface caves—and possibly, alien life.

Experts believe natural tunnels under Mars’ crust might shelter life from harsh surface radiation and freezing temperatures.

Though its formation is unclear, one theory suggests the hole may have been caused by a meteor strike that cracked the surface.

These underground caves, protected from UV rays and dust storms, could create stable microenvironments ideal for microbial survival.

The image, originally snapped by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, was re-shared by NASA as a major point of interest for exploration.

Experts say these pits could be key targets for future missions—robotic, sample-return, or even human expeditions.

Scientists at the University of Barcelona have identified Acidalia Planitia as a possible habitat for methane-producing subsurface bacteria.

These microbes could live 4.3 to 8.8 kilometres underground, where liquid water, warmth, and energy might still exist.

Accessing potential life zones remains difficult, as deep drilling on Mars faces extreme engineering and environmental obstacles.
