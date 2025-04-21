'This doesn’t add up': Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip fuels fake door and hair theories

Space cameo

Katy Perry joined five other women for an 11-minute Blue Origin trip to the edge of space, reaching 66.5 miles in altitude—a milestone now overshadowed by viral conspiracy claims.

Credit : Instagram/katyperry

Door drama

Footage showing the capsule door being opened from inside before Bezos arrived with a tool lit up X, with skeptics calling it “proof” the mission was staged.

Fake hand

A viral image showing a mannequin-like hand onboard the capsule turned out to be from a 2017 test flight—but conspiracy theorists didn’t get the memo.

Hair hysteria

Critics mocked Perry’s gravity-defying hair, comparing it to NASA astronaut Suni Williams, claiming it “didn’t float right” and calling the flight a green screen trick.

Credit : Instagram/katyperry

Patch panic

The Blue Origin mission patch sparked Satanic ritual rumors, with users flipping it upside down and insisting it resembled the goat-headed figure Baphomet.

Symbol spiral

Some theorists claimed Perry's pre-launch hand-over-heart gesture was an occult pledge, adding fire to the idea that the mission was a dark ritual.

Credit : Instagram/katyperry

Satanic spin

Six women, “goat horns,” and an upside-down cross? Online sleuths claimed the launch was orchestrated mockery, not science.

Psy-op claims

The mission was dubbed a “celebrity psy-op” by conspiracists, blending anti-science fear with celebrity distrust to ignite online hysteria.

Credit : Instagram/katyperry

Celebrity target

Experts say the frenzy makes sense—space travel and celebrity culture are conspiracy goldmines, according to Dr. Daniel Jolley of the University of Nottingham.

Credit : Instagram/katyperry
