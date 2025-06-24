This engineer made Rs 2 crore without trading or luck. Here’s his plan

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
It took nearly 9 years to save his first crore—but just 18 months to double it. One shift in strategy turned a decade-long crawl into a sprint.
Getting married in 2018 slowed down his savings—but ultimately sharpened his budgeting and taught him the discipline needed for financial lift-off.
Once he went heavy on equities and stuck to SIPs, his portfolio stopped crawling and started compounding. No trading. No noise. Just time and trust.
From Rs 3.25 LPA to Rs 95 LPA in under a decade—upskilling and entering cybersecurity’s niche space changed everything. Salary growth wasn’t luck—it was built.
Even with twin boys and a family of four, he runs a tight ship at Rs 1.2 lakh a month, freeing up nearly 60% of income to invest monthly. Intent beats impulse.
His FIRE goal ballooned from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore—but not for early retirement. Now it’s about freedom, flexibility, and low-stress passion projects.
With term insurance, health coverage, and key goals like a car already secured, he invests for growth—not out of fear. Peace of mind fuels long-term thinking.
He’s not trying to outsmart the market. He sticks to a plan, ignores hype, and lets compounding do the heavy lifting—one SIP at a time.
He says it plain: wealth didn’t really grow until the salary did. Investing smart helps—but maximizing income is the real game-changer.