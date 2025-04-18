'This galaxy doesn’t follow the rules': Hubble’s close-up baffles astronomers

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Hubble’s new image of the Sombrero Galaxy reveals hidden dust trails and distant stars, marking 35 years of space discovery.
Seen nearly edge-on from Earth, the galaxy’s shape mimics a sombrero—bright central bulge and a shadowy dust-ringed brim.
Despite its size and density, the galaxy forms few stars and harbors a surprisingly inactive supermassive black hole.
Representative pic
Hubble’s chemical analysis of the galaxy’s halo revealed unusually metal-rich stars, hinting at a colossal ancient merger.
Scientists believe the galaxy’s structure may have formed after colliding with another massive galaxy billions of years ago.
Representative pic
With features of both spirals and ellipticals, the Sombrero defies classification, blurring cosmic categories.
The galaxy is so large that Hubble’s photo is a stitched mosaic of several images—offering a complete panoramic view.
While Hubble brings clarity, JWST has also observed this galaxy, adding infrared depth to this iconic cosmic portrait.
This reprocessed Sombrero image is part of a new ESA image series marking Hubble’s 35-year milestone in space exploration.